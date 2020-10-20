MDVA Veterans Day 2020

Do you have an event you would like to be considered for our calendar? Submit it here!
11/11/2020 10:00:00 AM
For the past 15 years, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has hosted a live Veterans Day event, typically held at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights, MN, with sponsorship by the Minnesota Commanders’ Task Force and supported by state and local partners.
This year, in accordance with state-wide limitations on large group gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not holding an in-person event. Instead, we have produced a 30-minute video to honor our state’s Veterans on this cherished day. The video is available below.